Cloudbric (CLBK) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, Cloudbric has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Cloudbric coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $13.78 million and approximately $179,903.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00069703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00072553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.28 or 0.00852305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00097060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,911.25 or 0.08643481 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

Cloudbric (CRYPTO:CLBK) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

