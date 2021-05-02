Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$129.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCA. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$116.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$89.90 and a 52 week high of C$132.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$118.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$106.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 14.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Senior Officer Liette Vigneault sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.71, for a total value of C$189,342.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720 shares in the company, valued at C$85,471.20. Also, Director Louis Audet sold 22,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.50, for a total transaction of C$2,574,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,359,449. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,305 shares of company stock worth $2,955,180.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

