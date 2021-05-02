Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,894 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $38,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $228,885.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,727,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $65.54 and a one year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

