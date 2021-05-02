Colliers Securities Weighs in on Oshkosh Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Oshkosh in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of OSK opened at $124.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.38. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,250.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

