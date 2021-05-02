Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the March 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CLPBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Commerzbank raised Coloplast A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

CLPBY stock remained flat at $$16.70 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 40,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,102. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32. Coloplast A/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

