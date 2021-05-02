Color Platform (CLR) Trading Down 9.9% Over Last Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $706.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Color Platform has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,522.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $978.79 or 0.01731673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $335.85 or 0.00594192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00064849 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001651 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003968 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

