Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Increased by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,632 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,946 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.2% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.21.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $56.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

