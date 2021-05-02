Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will report earnings per share of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.07. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBSH. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $77.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.35. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.79%.

In related news, VP David L. Orf sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $43,849.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,943.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 9,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $723,103.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,119,397.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,389 shares of company stock worth $7,144,140. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

