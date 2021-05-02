Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Short Interest Update

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the March 31st total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Communications Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Communications Systems from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in Communications Systems by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 68,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Communications Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Communications Systems by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 127,135 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Communications Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Communications Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 312,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCS traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 236,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,534. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.11. Communications Systems has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). Communications Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Communications Systems will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides connectivity infrastructure products and services for deployments of broadband networks worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronics & Software and Services & Support. The Electronics & Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

