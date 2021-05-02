CommunityGeneration (CGEN) Trading 14.1% Higher Over Last Week

CommunityGeneration (CURRENCY:CGEN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, CommunityGeneration has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. CommunityGeneration has a total market capitalization of $238,398.78 and $5.00 worth of CommunityGeneration was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CommunityGeneration coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00064123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.95 or 0.00279747 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $644.65 or 0.01134531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $423.00 or 0.00744439 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,776.65 or 0.99922398 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CommunityGeneration

CommunityGeneration’s total supply is 466,427,494 coins and its circulating supply is 419,588,244 coins. The official website for CommunityGeneration is www.cgen.network . CommunityGeneration’s official Twitter account is @cgennetwork

Buying and Selling CommunityGeneration

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CommunityGeneration directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CommunityGeneration should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CommunityGeneration using one of the exchanges listed above.

