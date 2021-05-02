Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Commvault Systems reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVLT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of CVLT stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.51. 494,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,237. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $72.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -105.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $204,296.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,240.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,336,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,463 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Commvault Systems by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

