Comparing Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) & CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) and Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CureVac and Albireo Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CureVac 1 1 3 0 2.40 Albireo Pharma 0 0 8 0 3.00

CureVac currently has a consensus target price of $58.33, suggesting a potential downside of 50.12%. Albireo Pharma has a consensus target price of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 124.30%. Given Albireo Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Albireo Pharma is more favorable than CureVac.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CureVac and Albireo Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CureVac N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Albireo Pharma $9.64 million 63.91 -$62.72 million ($5.04) -6.37

CureVac has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Albireo Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.3% of CureVac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Albireo Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Albireo Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CureVac and Albireo Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CureVac N/A N/A N/A Albireo Pharma -751.53% -71.22% -42.91%

Summary

Albireo Pharma beats CureVac on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies. It is also advancing mRNA vaccine program against coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial. The company's partnered programs comprise BI1361849, a therapeutic vaccine candidate that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trials to elicit antigen-specific immune responses against tumor-associated antigens frequently overexpressed in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; Cas9 mRNA constructs for use in gene editing therapeutics; mRNA based novel therapeutic antibodies; prophylactic vaccines to prevent picornaviruses, influenza, malaria, and rotavirus; and programs against SARS-CoV-2, Lassa virus, and yellow fever. It has strategic partnerships with Genmab, Arcturus, Acuitas, CRISPR Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, GlaxoSmithKline, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, CEPI, Tesla Grohmann, and others, as well as a collaboration with the U.K. Government to develop and manufacture potential vaccine candidates against SARS-CoV-2 variants. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in TÃ¼bingen, Germany.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases. The company is also developing Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. It has a license agreement with EA Pharma Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

