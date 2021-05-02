Comparing Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) and ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

ProQR Therapeutics has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altimmune has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

55.9% of ProQR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Altimmune shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Altimmune shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ProQR Therapeutics and Altimmune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N/A -62.92% -47.69% Altimmune -659.33% -46.39% -38.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ProQR Therapeutics and Altimmune, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Altimmune 0 0 6 0 3.00

ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $32.67, indicating a potential upside of 425.19%. Altimmune has a consensus price target of $31.75, indicating a potential upside of 119.42%. Given ProQR Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ProQR Therapeutics is more favorable than Altimmune.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProQR Therapeutics and Altimmune’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N/A N/A -$63.56 million ($1.55) -4.01 Altimmune $5.80 million 92.68 -$20.52 million ($0.98) -14.77

Altimmune has higher revenue and earnings than ProQR Therapeutics. Altimmune is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProQR Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Altimmune beats ProQR Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a. The company was founded by Daniel de Boer, Gerard Platenburg, Henri Termeer, and Dinko Valerio on February 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use. It also focuses on developing ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus. Altimmune, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of AdCOVID. The company is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.