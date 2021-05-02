Compound Price Hits $822.36 (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Compound has a total market capitalization of $4.17 billion and approximately $427.11 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can now be bought for $822.36 or 0.01446094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded 49.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 94.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 65.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,075,624 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

