Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.40.
CGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Compugen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 570,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 54,649 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,028,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 46,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Compugen’s quarterly revenue was up 19900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Compugen
Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.
Recommended Story: Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.