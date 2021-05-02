Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $294.50 Million

Brokerages predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will announce $294.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $305.00 million. Comstock Resources posted sales of $225.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $274.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million.

CRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.62. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 14.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Comstock Resources by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 511,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

