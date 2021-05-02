Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Conagra Brands posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $4,502,783. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 18,511.5% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 11,292 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,882,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,357. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

