Concorde Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 230,681 Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 230,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000. Barings BDC comprises approximately 1.3% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Barings BDC as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in Barings BDC by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,166,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after buying an additional 1,373,427 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 348.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,284,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 998,552 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,053,000 after purchasing an additional 959,979 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth $5,723,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth $3,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

BBDC stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $497.85 million, a PE ratio of -259.50 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $10.46.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 million. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.59%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

