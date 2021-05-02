Concorde Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12,658.6% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 520,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,432,000 after purchasing an additional 515,966 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,208,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,855,000 after purchasing an additional 185,568 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $53.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.86. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

