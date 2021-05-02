Concorde Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 1,132.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,572 shares during the quarter. AGNC Investment comprises approximately 1.4% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 711.2% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 909,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 797,500 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,674 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 264,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 122,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 0.96. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.