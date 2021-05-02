Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,865 shares during the quarter. GrowGeneration makes up approximately 2.1% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of GrowGeneration worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 51.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 872.17 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average of $41.08.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $61.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRWG. Alliance Global Partners downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

