Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $5.02 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Concorde Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,543 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 2.9% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $95.51 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $62.26 and a 52-week high of $96.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.94.

