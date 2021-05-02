Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $6.62 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,817 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after buying an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $418.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $405.79 and a 200-day moving average of $379.09. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $275.00 and a 1 year high of $422.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

