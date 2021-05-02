Concorde Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000. B&G Foods comprises 1.5% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of B&G Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at about $3,001,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 77,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BGS opened at $29.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.85.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BGS. Stephens began coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

