Concorde Asset Management LLC Purchases 81,818 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 74.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,818 shares during the period. Chimera Investment accounts for about 1.4% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Chimera Investment worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 895.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

CIM stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

CIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.