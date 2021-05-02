Conflux Network Trading Up 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001713 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $803.84 million and $18.96 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,691.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.84 or 0.05238594 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $981.22 or 0.01730799 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.46 or 0.00477067 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $410.83 or 0.00724683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.34 or 0.00591519 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00080507 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245.71 or 0.00433420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004340 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 827,934,190 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.