Connectome Trading Up 32% This Week (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 36.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Connectome coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000770 BTC on popular exchanges. Connectome has a total market cap of $528,775.24 and approximately $1.22 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Connectome has traded up 32% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Connectome alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00071046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00072262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $483.84 or 0.00852961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00097439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00048411 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,961.80 or 0.08747074 BTC.

Connectome Coin Profile

Connectome (CNTM) is a coin. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Buying and Selling Connectome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.