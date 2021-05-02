ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Boosted by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 130.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 249,276 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for 1.3% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Eastern Bank owned about 31.49% of ConocoPhillips worth $23,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $71.60 million, a P/E ratio of -45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

