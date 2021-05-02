Contentos (COS) Achieves Market Cap of $109.27 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, Contentos has traded up 37.3% against the US dollar. One Contentos coin can currently be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Contentos has a market capitalization of $109.27 million and $34.20 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Contentos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00069703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00072553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.28 or 0.00852305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00097060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,911.25 or 0.08643481 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 3,014,288,647 coins. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.