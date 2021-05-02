Coreto Tops 24 Hour Volume of $266,948.00 (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Coreto has a market cap of $3.60 million and $266,948.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coreto coin can now be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Coreto has traded 82.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coreto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00064379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.76 or 0.00286246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $631.35 or 0.01117250 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.34 or 0.00722609 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00025788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,371.05 or 0.99754962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Coreto Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Coreto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coreto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coreto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coreto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coreto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.