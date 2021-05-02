CorionX Hits 1-Day Volume of $683,177.00 (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. CorionX has a total market cap of $763,668.56 and $683,177.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CorionX has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. One CorionX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CorionX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00069299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00069204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.54 or 0.00873519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,483.14 or 0.09474197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00097172 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00048337 BTC.

CorionX Coin Profile

CorionX (CRYPTO:CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,130,483 coins. The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

CorionX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CorionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CorionX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.