Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Cornerstone OnDemand posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cornerstone OnDemand.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.27. Cornerstone OnDemand has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $55.50.

In related news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $1,922,652.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,814,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,727,288.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 10,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $533,129.38. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,195. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

