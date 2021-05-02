Cornichon Hits Market Cap of $1.91 Million (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Cornichon has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $1,778.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cornichon coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cornichon has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00063772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.24 or 0.00279422 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.74 or 0.01096630 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $420.04 or 0.00723408 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00025564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,134.49 or 1.00122526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 18,586,143 coins and its circulating supply is 18,343,889 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

