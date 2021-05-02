COTI (COTI) Price Up 37.5% Over Last 7 Days

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last seven days, COTI has traded 37.5% higher against the dollar. COTI has a total market capitalization of $258.20 million and approximately $54.78 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get COTI alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00064133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.92 or 0.00281004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $644.98 or 0.01119347 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.24 or 0.00720632 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00025631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,564.63 or 0.99902111 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About COTI

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for COTI is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.