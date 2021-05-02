Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,429 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of Cousins Properties worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $36.67 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $38.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $33.13.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

