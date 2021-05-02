Covesting Hits Market Capitalization of $13.87 Million (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Over the last week, Covesting has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $13.87 million and approximately $461,504.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00069262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00019422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00068738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $507.75 or 0.00875717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,489.18 or 0.09467163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00097108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00048347 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting (COV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

Covesting Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

