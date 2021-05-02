COVIR.IO Hits Market Capitalization of $5.01 Million (CVR)

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. COVIR.IO has a total market cap of $5.01 million and $72,399.00 worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, COVIR.IO has traded 45.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One COVIR.IO coin can currently be bought for approximately $42.10 or 0.00074441 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00063943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.80 or 0.00279016 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $641.58 or 0.01134405 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $415.53 or 0.00734709 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00025977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,556.41 or 0.99999425 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

COVIR.IO Coin Profile

COVIR.IO’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. COVIR.IO’s official website is covir.io/v2 . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover . COVIR.IO’s official message board is medium.com/@covir

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

COVIR.IO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVIR.IO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVIR.IO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

