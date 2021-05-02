Cream Finance (CREAM) Reaches Market Cap of $103.99 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded up 78.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $168.71 or 0.00296952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a market cap of $103.99 million and $15.38 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00070392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00072878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.86 or 0.00856952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00097387 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00048063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,899.56 or 0.08624029 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

