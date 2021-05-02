Cream Hits Market Cap of $33,472.99 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Cream has a market capitalization of $33,472.99 and approximately $8.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cream has traded down 38.3% against the US dollar. One Cream coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,009.88 or 1.00099104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00040825 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $819.48 or 0.01438864 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010667 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.11 or 0.00563820 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $206.83 or 0.00363158 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.41 or 0.00216681 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Cream Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

