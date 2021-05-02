Credit Suisse Group AG to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 5th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th.

Credit Suisse Group has decreased its dividend payment by 79.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

