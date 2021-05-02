CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $7.39 Per Share

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will earn $7.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.52. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRSP. Truist upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.82.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $131.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.06 and a 200-day moving average of $136.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,215,000. First American Bank bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 157.7% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.