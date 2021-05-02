Critical Analysis: MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) & ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF)

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) and MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ICTS International and MSCI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICTS International N/A N/A N/A MSCI 34.28% -226.94% 15.60%

89.3% of MSCI shares are held by institutional investors. 62.4% of ICTS International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of MSCI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

ICTS International has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSCI has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ICTS International and MSCI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICTS International 0 0 0 0 N/A MSCI 0 2 5 0 2.71

MSCI has a consensus target price of $497.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.41%. Given MSCI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MSCI is more favorable than ICTS International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ICTS International and MSCI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICTS International $333.31 million 0.80 -$8.04 million N/A N/A MSCI $1.56 billion 25.80 $563.65 million $6.44 75.43

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than ICTS International.

Summary

MSCI beats ICTS International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICTS International

ICTS International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport security and other aviation services in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Airport Security and Other Aviation Services; and Authentication Technology segments. The company offers security consulting and security handling services, including security screening, checkpoint screening, cargo screening, hold baggage screening, X-ray operator training, and integrated services, as well as passengers security screening and cargo security services; various aviation security training programs and seminars; and aviation security consulting services in the areas of risk analysis, security concept development, security system design, implementation and assimilation, and security surveys and audits. Its security and other services also comprise limited security services, including charter flight screening for airlines, cargo and aircraft security screening, and aircraft search to detect dangerous objects; and non-security services, such as agent services, guard services, queue monitors assisting passengers before the checkpoint, aircraft cleaning, janitorial, skycap passengers luggage, wheelchair attendant, and baggage handling services, as well as shuttle services to airline crews. The company also develops and sells authentication security software to financial and other institutions; New Advanced Passenger Screening, a IT-system that enables pre-departure analysis of passenger information; I-Check document scan stand and tablet application; security airport realtime application, a tool that provides the missing link between HR and the operational daily business of running a security operation; realtime operational management; and front-end and back office identity document authentication management systems and onboarding automation service. ICTS International N.V. was founded in 1982 and is based in Schiphol-Oost, the Netherlands.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, applications, and services that provide clients with an integrated view of risk and return, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, and counterparty risk across various asset classes; various managed services, including consolidation of client portfolio data from various sources, review and reconciliation of input data and results, and customized reporting; and HedgePlatform to measure, evaluate, and monitor the risk of hedge fund investments. The All Other Â- ESG segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors impact the long-term risk and opportunities in financial markets; and data and rating products for use in the construction of equity and fixed income indexes and issue index-based investment products, as well as manage, measure, and report on ESG mandates. The All Other Â- Real Estate segment includes research, reporting, market data, and benchmarking offerings that provide real estate performance analytics for funds, investors, and managers; and business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers. It serves asset owners and managers, financial intermediaries, and wealth managers. MSCI Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

