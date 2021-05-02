Critical Analysis: NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) vs. Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seabridge Gold has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

22.7% of Seabridge Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextSource Materials and Seabridge Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$8.75 million ($0.14) -121.00

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NextSource Materials and Seabridge Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Seabridge Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

Seabridge Gold has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 301.42%. Given Seabridge Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Seabridge Gold is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and Seabridge Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -188.63% Seabridge Gold N/A -1.16% -1.08%

Summary

Seabridge Gold beats NextSource Materials on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. It also holds 100% interest in the Green Giant Vanadium Project situated in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar; and Sagar property that includes 184 claims covering a total area of 8,539.58 hectares situated in the Labrador Trough Region, Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. and changed its name to NextSource Materials Inc. in April 2017. NextSource Materials Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

