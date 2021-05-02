CROAT (CROAT) Price Tops $0.0028

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. CROAT has a market cap of $246,022.10 and $13.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded up 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 49% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 86,878,341 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

