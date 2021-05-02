Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank decreased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $17,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 13,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $189.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.53. The firm has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

In other news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

