Crown Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Crown has a market capitalization of $4.97 million and $17,332.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One Crown coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,063.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,006.39 or 0.01733262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.30 or 0.00584370 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00064629 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001630 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003991 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,085,233 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

