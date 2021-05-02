Crust (CRU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $184.87 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Crust coin can now be bought for approximately $107.11 or 0.00188826 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. Crust has a market cap of $184.87 million and $10.07 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001038 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009541 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,725,927 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.