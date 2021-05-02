Cryptaur Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.36 Million (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $108,508.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryptaur has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Cryptaur coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cryptaur Coin Profile

Cryptaur is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

