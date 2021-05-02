Crypto Village Accelerator 24 Hour Volume Hits $85,834.00 (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 86.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 94.7% against the US dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market cap of $81,755.38 and approximately $85,834.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00070588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00072535 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $489.51 or 0.00862576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00097394 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00047672 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,907.00 or 0.08646644 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

CVA is a coin. It was first traded on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,700,000 coins. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Village Accelerator is a global accelerator of blockchain projects created with two aims: providing investors with a system of protection and financial growth; providing the best projects with a prime channel aimed at raising capital and quickly reaching the target market. The funds raised will be retained on the platform and distributed to the projects once specific targets are attained. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

