CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Price Reaches $0.0092 on Exchanges

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded down 75.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market capitalization of $130,626.49 and $4,097.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 75.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00064828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.84 or 0.00278778 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $640.74 or 0.01103745 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.64 or 0.00728047 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00025828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,140.55 or 1.00153279 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Coin Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @CallsFreeCalls and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoAds Marketplace Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

